Teen Found Guilty in Germany for Backing Failed Terror Plot on Taylor Swift Concerts

A Berlin court gave its verdict on the series of attacks at Taylor Swift's concerts in Europe on Tuesday, August 26. A 16-year-old from Syria took part in planning an attack on the pop star's shows in Vienna last year. He got an 18-month suspended term under juvenile criminal laws.

The court used only his first name, Mohammad A., due to German rules. They said he planned violence and backed a terror strike in another country. As Yahoo Entertainment reports, "Judges found that the department, then aged 14, supported the ideology of the Islamic State group at the time, and was in contact via social media with a young man in neighboring Austria who planned to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna."

At just 14, he sent his partner in crime bomb-making instructions and made contact with someone in ISIS. Swift's three shows at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium were canceled on August 7, 2024, after the police found out about the plan. The Austrian authorities also apprehended three suspects at the time.

"The defendant had fully confessed and the sentence, which can be appealed, was in line with the verdict sought by prosecutors," the Berlin court said, as reported by AP News.

Records show ISIS drew him in through web content. He turned to social apps, linking a would-be attacker in Austria with materials for the strike.

The trial wasn't open to the public, since the defendant was too young. However, he did make a comprehensive confession, according to the court. German juvenile rules focus on correcting bad behavior rather than enforcing punishment. That's why he was able to avoid jail time, even with such serious charges.

Austria also made significant changes to their security policies after the failed plot. By June 2025, new rules will allow the police to access private chats of people they believe might cause harm.

"The aim is to make people planning terrorist attacks in Austria feel less secure — and increase everyone else's sense of security, stated Joerg Leichfried, the minister overseeing the directorate for state Security and Intelligence (DSN) in a press statement noted in Reuters.