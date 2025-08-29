Seven Deadly Driving Dangers to Your Family

According to a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s American Driving Survey, US drivers made a total of 229 billion driving trips, spent 95 billion hours driving, and drove 2.74 trillion miles in 2023, the last year analyzed. Breaking it down to us individually, that’s an average of 2.43 trips, one hour and 7 minutes behind the wheel and 29.1 miles driven each day.

A lot can happen in just one trip. Can you handle these seven deadly driving dangers?

1. Blowouts

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 622 deaths on the road in tire-related crashes in 2021. Even if your tires are new and well maintained, a slice, a puncture or damage from road debris can cause it to fail. How do you handle a sudden blow out as you’re barreling down the highway? First, remain calm, panicking can make it worse. Don’t slam on your brakes! Keep accelerating but slowly reduce your speed. Use your steering wheel to stay in your lane and, with your emergency blinkers on, make your way to the shoulder.

2. Downed Lines

The safest way to handle a downed line is, DON’T. Assume any line on the ground is a power line and that it is live. Drive away from them, driving over them may pull the pole down onto you. If you are in an accident, can’t drive and you’re in eminent danger of fire or other hazards the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) recommends that you should jump clear without touching your vehicle. Try to land with your feet together then slowly make your way to safety at least 30 feet from the downed wires. Stay away from water, fences and puddles as electricity can travel through the ground.

3. Flooded Roads

Think your SUV can handle a flooded road? Think again. “People need to respect the water,” advises John Peterson, on behalf of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “Most flood deaths are in vehicles. It only takes about six inches of rapidly moving water to sweep away an adult, it only takes maybe 12 to take away a small car and a foot and a half to two feet to take away an SUV.” If your vehicle is trapped in moving water, stay put. But, if water is moving at a high velocity and it’s rapidly rising in your vehicle, exit the vehicle immediately, seek refuge on the roof, and signal for help.

4. Tornados

Peterson has words of advice regarding tornados, too. “That’s the one natural disaster that’s a no-notice event” so it’s up to you stay informed! When conditions are right for tornados stay informed. Listen to your radio, pay attention to emergency alerts on your phone and download a weather app. John recommends the FEMA emergency weather app for tornado watches and warnings. If you’re on the road and a tornado has been sited, don’t try to outrun it. Drive to the closest shelter. If you can’t make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

5. Fog

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, over 38,700 crashes annually are fog related. The National Weather Service has these tips beginning with slow down and allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you. Use your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them. Never use your high-beam lights, they cause glare and make it harder to see what’s ahead of you. Follow the lines on the road with your eyes. When visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to turn on your hazard lights and pull off the road as far as you can. Once you’re stopped, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off the brake pedal. You don’t want to confuse other drivers with your taillights.

6. Black Ice

On cold days that patch of ‘wet’ road may be ‘black ice’ which usually forms on tree-lined routes, tunnels or on less-traveled roads. Treat it like regular ice. Slow down and increase your following distance, avoid sudden stops and starts and don’t use your cruise control. If you do skid, don’t panic! Use the minimum amount of braking as possible and always steer the wheel in the direction you want to go. The US Forest Service suggests you and your young drivers should practice this in a safe area, such as a parking lot, and they have a guide to help you polish your skills.

7. Insects in Your Car

As in any emergency, stay calm. Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Slow gradually and find a safe place to pull over. Step away from the car with all the doors open to allow any insect to escape. If it needs persuasion to leave, use a rolled-up magazine or your shoe to encourage him to fly off. Remember, a bite or sting is less painful than a crash.