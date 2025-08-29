Find Family Safety Information Online at the Consumer Product Safety Commission

You may love your inexpensive imitation Labubu, but did you know it can be a choking hazard? Yes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, (CPSC) has issued a warning to consumers about these knockoff products. Fake Labubu dolls can break apart easily and the small pieces can become choking hazards.

When you think of the CPSC you probably think of recalls. But since 1972, the CSPC reviews and regulates the manufacture and sale of more than 15,000 different consumer products, anything from toys to barbecue grills, artificial Christmas trees and skateboards.

It’s also a valuable resource for home safety. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, opening the pool for a new season, or upgrading your home’s alarms, the CPSC has safety guidelines to keep you and your family safe.

If we all agree that everyone needs an escape plan in case of fire, we can also agree that preventing fire is an even better idea. Simple safety efforts can save your home and even your life.

Consider gas cans; many families keep one in the garage for lawn equipment or ATVs. Improperly used gas cans can leak fuel vapor. If that vapor meets a spark or flame, it can ignite and flash back into the container and the flame explosion can severely burn anyone nearby. Always keep fuel containers in cool, well-ventilated areas, away from open flames, pilot lights, fuel-burning appliances, stoves, heaters, and electric mowers.

Never store gas cans inside a house or basement.

Gas cans are not the only fire hazard found in your home. Practice backyard fire pit safety habits; never use gas to start or re-light a fire, use appropriate fire starters and then only before you strike a match. Never add fuel after you’ve lit that pit and keep a hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

Now that you’re worried about gas, consider your kitchen. Cooking is the single greatest cause of home fires and injuries. CPSC has a checklist of precautions to keep you safe from that range. Clutter, grease, even your clothing can cause a serious fire or injury.

A backyard pool, whether in-ground, above ground, or inflatable, is a potential drowning. Approximately 400 children die each year from pool and spa-related drownings. PoolSafety.gov can help you keep your guests safe while poolside. Follow your community’s regulations regarding fencing and make sure to properly install any covers and alarms. Just as you’ll teach your kids how to swim and to stay away from drains, you need to learn CPR for children and adults.

Water safety is not confined to pools and spas. Nearly 90 children drown each year inside the home; it happens quickly and silently. Two-thirds of these deaths occur in the bathtub. Remember, a child can drown in as little as 2 inches of water, so never leave a young child unattended in the tub.