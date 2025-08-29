Do You Know These Back-to-School Safety Tips?

It takes a village to keep your student safe before and after school hours.

The Delaware School Safety Center (DSSC) has prepared a list of important back-to-school safety tips for you and the grown-ups in your child’s life that support personal safety and the psychological well-being of both of you this school year.

It starts with open communication. Does your child feel comfortable talking about his or her concerns? Will you hear about any unusual incidents or peer interactions? Encourage your child to talk to you or another trusted adult when they feel scared or worried about any situation. Ask your school if they have implemented any reporting tools, such as a confidential app or hotline, to report any concern you may have about student safety.

If your student walks or bikes to school or recreational activities, check the route for busy traffic or dangerous intersections. Practice the safest route together until you are confident they can travel on their own.

Worry every time your child leaves the house? Safe Routes from the National Center for Safe Routes to School has easy instructions for raising a safe pedestrian and biker! Learn how to form a ‘Bike Train’ and ways you can help to make your school safer and more walkable.

Almost every student is now online making Internet Safety a priority. Keep reminding them of the importance of protecting personal information, recognizing potential online risks, and avoiding sharing sensitive details. The Digital Futures Initiative can help you review possible safety risks and how to avoid them.

Imagine your child gets separated from his school group. Your daughter steps out of the subway car. You are suddenly incapacitated. Awful scenarios that could require your child to summon help. Don’t let your child out of your sight unless they know their full name, your phone number, and at least one alternate emergency contact. Make it a game and practice. Everyone should be able to get help even without a cell phone.

Say bye-bye to “stranger danger.” Instead of warning your children about types of people, teach them how to respond to threatening situations.

Bullying is real safety concern. Even if they have been taught to practice kindness, respect, and inclusion, they need to speak up if they witness or experience bullying. Visit The Center for Safe Schools.

You have an emergency plan for your home, do you know how your school will address a sudden evacuation or shelter-in-place crisis? Every school has established emergency procedures for everything from fire drills to lockdowns. Make sure your student understands the importance of staying calm and following instructions in an emergency. As a parent, make sure you and any other caregivers know the school’s policies and instructions for collecting your child when it’s safe.