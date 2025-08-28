Taylor Swift Shared Full Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Only Five People Including Fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift isn’t just dropping a new album; she’s guarding it like the last slice of pie at a family reunion. Only five people in the entire world have heard The Life of a Showgirl in full before its release, and yes, one of them is fiancé Travis Kelce (congratulations, you guys, on the recent engagement!). Spoiler: the rest are not allowed to even hum any of the track.

Taylor Swift and the Chosen Five

An insider told the Daily Mail (via Page Six) that only five people in Swift’s inner circle have heard the album, The Life of a Showgirl, in full. Some people who worked on the album haven’t been able to hear the finished product. The source said, “Everyone, from the writers, producers, studio engineers and studio interns went through a rigorous vetting process to make sure they could be trusted.”

They added, “Everyone was asked to sign ironclad NDAs and weren’t even allowed to discuss their contribution with family and friends. She really wants to keep it safe for her fans.”

Travis revealed he’s heard the full album during Swift’s appearance on his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. Aside from him, the other four individuals who heard it are Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, an unknown studio engineer, and producers Max Martin and Shellback.

The insider also shared the measures Swift and company undertook to ensure secrecy. “They used a program which indicates if files have been shared with anyone outside of that core group. She made her label wait to hear the album as she didn’t want any disturbances.”

Already Receiving Positive Reviews

He might be biased since he’s engaged to be married to her, but Travis is already giving the album rave reviews. He said, “I’ve been fortunate enough to hear every single song on here, so I know they’re all 12 bangers. It’s a lot more upbeat, and it’s a lot more, like, fun pop excitement. I think it’s a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on ‘Tortured Poets’ for sure.”