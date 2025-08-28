Ava Max Drops New Album Following Management Change and Social Media Hiatus

Pop sensation Ava Max released her latest album, Don't Click Play, on August 22 through Atlantic Records. The release marks her return after splitting from her management team and going dark on social platforms.

"The change in management really shook the boat, then I just went silent. I almost lost myself there for a moment with the transition," said Max to Rolling Stone in an interview this August. "I don't know if I'm supposed to say it, but that's the truth. I want to be honest with you: This is a complete reset," she continued.

This 12-track collection stands as her first project since parting ways with MDDN management, former producer Cirkut, and songwriter Madison Love. She's now working with Ron Laffitte and Dana Salant at Laffitte Management Group.

Fresh faces Inverness and Pink Slip stepped in as producers. Referring to it as the album of her 'dreams', Ava stated: "I made this album because I wanted to prove that I can make the album of my dreams without my last collaborators."

"I know the fans know the story of what happened: I was betrayed and I was heartbroken, and I was really hurt... A lot of people thought I couldn't make another pop song without my last collaborators," she shared with Rolling Stone.

After what she dubbed an "uncomfortable" Fourth of July NBC show, Max stepped back from social media. The break wasn't planned. She was receiving a lot of hate online, had just left her team at MDDN, and cancelled the fall tour. "It wasn't intentional. It almost killed me not to talk to my fans. I want to connect to my fans, I want to talk to them, but it was bad," she admitted during the interview.

The new album showcases the tracks "Lost Your Faith," "Wet," "Hot American Dream," and "Lovin Myself." This follows her 2023 project Diamonds & Dancefloors, which peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200 chart.

New shows are in the works after Max put off her fall performances during the management switch. In her Rolling Stone interview, she assured fans that the tour is not canceled, just postponed. "I think once I start touring again, it's not going to stop for a few years now," she stated.

The title track, "Don't Click Play," takes a direct shot at online critics who questioned her music choices. Max spoke bluntly about past career issues, stating, "I mean, Ava Max has been the biggest mismanaged pop star ever. That's how it feels. That's how comments put it out to be, right? That's how I feel."