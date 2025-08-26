Ice Spice Teases New Single ‘Baddie Baddie’ with Fresh Look on Instagram

Ice Spice just gave fans a first look at "Baddie Baddie" through her Instagram feed. It's her first track since "Thick Again" hit streaming platforms in early 2025. The short clip shows her in front of a bright green backdrop, hinting at big plans for the visuals.

"Baddie Baddie im feeling nasty," reads her simple caption. The post initially stood alone on her feed, with all other content wiped clean.

After posting the teaser, her social media lit up fast with comments from her 11.5 million supporters. "NEW HAIR, NEW COLOR, NEW WAVE, NEW FITS, N SAME BAD B***H ICONIC ATTITUDE," wrote one excited fan on Instagram. Another chimed in: "BADDIE BADDIE SHE CAME TO GAG US W HA PHATTTYYY."

Three days later, the Bronx star posted more pictures from the shoot, sporting a new ginger bob look, with the caption, "Baddie Baddie." Only the two posts promoting the new track are on Ice Spice's Instagram feed as of now.

Her previous hit "Thick Again" made waves with playful yet unapologetic lines like "She got thin, but she went and got thick again/ Shorty got back on her oats/ He stay on my body, it's hard to get rid of him/ He know that I like him the most." That song struck gold at the start of 2025.

The green screen setup points to a music video in the works. The "Think U The Sh*t" hitmaker traded her signature look for a sleek bob cut, marking a bold shift in style.