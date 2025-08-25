Katy Perry Seen Having a Good Time in Miami After Romance with Justin Trudeau Fizzled Out

Katy Perry may no longer be in a “Hot N Cold” situation with Justin Trudeau, but she’s definitely living her best life in Miami. The pop royalty was spotted soaking up the sun, looking unbothered, and proving once again that the best revenge after a fizzled romance is a fabulous vacation. After all, she’s a “California Girl” who knows how to party in Daisy Dukes and bikinis on top.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Short-Lived Fling

Perry’s short-lived fling with Canada’s former prime minister might not have been their teenage dream, but she’s not letting it get in the way of good vibes, According to Page Six, the songstress, who is currently on break from her Lifetimes tour, is seen wearing a black two-piece swimsuit, flaunting her abs, while enjoying the beach in Miami, Florida. In one of the photos, she can even be seen being picked up by a male friend while frolicking in the water.

The photos come just days after reports that their romance fizzled out after an intimate dinner in Montreal. Per Daily Mail, the communication between the two, who were texting almost non-stop in July, “waned.” The insider said, “She's busy, he's busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

They added, “They still have nothing bad to say about each other, and in fact, I feel like she's been saying really nice things about him.”

Is It the End Before It Even Begins?

Trudeau was reportedly overwhelmed with the attention and was surprised that the private pictures of their dinner were leaked. According to a source, “I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out, and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted.”