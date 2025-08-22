Sombr Drops Hint About Possible Virtual Addison Rae VMAs Appearance Despite Tour Schedule

Rising star Sombr teased fans about a surprise at the Video Music Awards (VMAs). When asked about Addison Rae joining his September 7 performance, he stayed coy. The "Diet Pepsi" hitmaker is booked in Berlin that night.

As TMZ reports, Sombr couldn't hide his sly smile before pointing out the pop princess is busy on tour. Maybe she'll be dropping by as a surprise after all.

The musician releases I Barely Know Her today, August 22, marking his first major awards show appearance. According to TMZ, "he's still pinching himself over hitting the same stage as music's biggest names." His work earned him nods in two VMA categories — Best New Artist and Best Alternative Artist.

Speculation went wild after Rae was first spotted filming in Sombr's "12 to 12" music video. While fans buzzed about romance after a Los Angeles dinner sighting, Sombr shut down dating rumors, stressing their bond stays strictly work-based.

Some fans still aren't convinced, as they continue to post snippets of both stars, with captions like, "Can we talk about the way he looks at her?"

"my new song 12 to 12 is out now with a music video starring the incredibly talented @addisonrae. love you," Sombr wrote in his Instagram post, announcing the track, which later debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 20-year-old's music struck gold this year, with three tracks hitting the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to "12 to 12," his songs, "Back to Friends" and "Undressed" released earlier this year, also made their way onto the chart. As reporters followed him through LAX, he kept it simple: "I'm incredibly grateful. It's crazy," per Cosmopolitan.

Talk of Rae's VMA cameo picked up steam when her first self-titled album missed the nominations. She reacted to it during a recent interview, admitting that she knew not everyone would understand the vision behind her project.

"Not everybody was going to accept it and enjoy it, but I think I will never let that change the way that I view creating and making music videos and putting out songs and different groups of creative decisions," she stated, adding, "It definitely is funny whenever you feel like you put a lot of work into something and it doesn't get recognized by some place that you feel like you were contributing to!"

The pop star is currently on the European leg of her The Addison Tour, with scheduled stops in Dublin, Manchester, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Cologne. She'll return to North America in September and then rock the stages in Australia by November.

Want to catch her live on this tour? You can find more details on her upcoming shows and buy tickets from Addison Rae's official website.