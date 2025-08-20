Conan Gray Drops Fourth Album ‘Wishbone’ alongside Three-Part Music Video Series

Singer Conan Gray released his newest record, Wishbone, on August 15. The album comes with three music videos that tell the story of a summer romance between two young men.

The videos link to the singles "This Song," "Vodka Cranberry," and most recently "Caramel." Actor Corey Fogelmanis from My Life with the Walter Boys stars with Gray in the videos. Their characters, Wilson and Brando, fall in love during one hot summer.

When asked what would be his walkout song today in a chat with Teen Vogue, he answered "My World." "It's a song about owning your life, I guess," Gray shared about "My World." The track stands out for its open lyrics about attraction to both girls and guys.

GRAMMY-winning musician and Gray's close friend Olivia Rodrigo also picked "My World" as her favorite track from the album. Through raw lyrics, Gray sings about past love with lines like: "Telling me we're just a summer fling, but it's true." His words highlight the album's theme of young queer love.

Music makers Daniel Nigro, Ethan Gruska, and Noah Conrad shaped the album's sound. Their work mixes old-school '90s rock with sweet melodies and folk touches. Nigro's past work includes hits with Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

Before picking the final tracks, Gray wrote hundreds of songs — close to 300. This new music marks a shift from his 2024 album Found Heaven.

Back in 2020, when asked about his private life, Gray posted his truth in a now-deleted post on X. "My personal life is not a fun scavenger hunt for y'all to figure out who I write my songs about. If I wanted you to know, I would tell you," he wrote at the time, as reported by Attitude Magazine.

The latest music video for "Caramel" struck a chord with viewers. "This deserves a cinematic release," one fan wrote in the YouTube comment section. Another begged, "I need the full show with 20 seasons right now," while a third commented, "i was not expecting so many kisses, conan wasn't being overdramatic when he said 'us between takes of making out all day'."