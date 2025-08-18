Google Maps Adds Benson Boone Navigation Avatar for Concert Tour

Benson Boone is hitting the road again, and this time, he's showing you the way to each stop on his tour. A new Google Maps update brings the singer's custom navigation to fans attending his American Heart World Tour shows.

Starting August 14, you can access this special feature on both Android and iOS devices, so no one is left out. Users can select a green vehicle with Boone's driving avatar by tapping the location marker and then selecting the pop star's car after choosing a navigation option.

On desktop computers, switching to Street View at tour venues triggers a unique Pegman character that performs acrobatic moves, mimicking the singer's signature backflips.

Benson Boone's Go List comes packed in the Google Maps update, marking 171 spots across North America with the artist's personal touches. The list features some descriptions from the "Nights Like These" hitmaker about why each location holds a special place in his heart.

You can get to know him better by seeing his curated list of fun and adventurous places within the tour cities. While describing Chicago's Grant Skate Park, Boone shared a memory: "Was found here throwing backflips on rollerblades right before my first Lollapalooza set," reports USA Today.

Boone's location picks shine a light on hidden gems. From Vancouver's The Hive Bouldering Gym to Wisconsin's Butler Skateland and Québec's Méga Parc, each spot tells a story. You can see the full list of his top spots in the Google Maps app.

At just 23, Boone's music has struck a chord worldwide. His track "Beautiful Things" boasts 759 million YouTube watches. This marks another successful artist collaboration for Google Maps, following past work with BlackPink and The Marias.

The North American leg of Boone's tour starts at Saint Paul's Xcel Energy Center on August 22. Fans will pack iconic spots like New York's Madison Square Garden and LA's Crypto.com Arena during the 30-show run.

After zigzagging across North America until October 8, the final show lights up Salt Lake City's Delta Center. The tour then jumps overseas, with stops in Ireland, England, Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden, plus some festival appearances in Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and France.