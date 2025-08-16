This Day in Top 40 History: August 16

On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died tragically at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. The entire music industry was shaken by the loss of the King, who was just 42. In the years since, people have gathered for marches, tributes, and concerts in his memory. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 16.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some hit singles last a lifetime, while others enjoy 15 minutes of fame. Judge for yourself with these Aug. 16 successes:

1962: Little Stevie Wonder released his first single, "I Call It Pretty Music (But The Old People Call It The Blues)." The drummer on the song was none other than Marvin Gaye.

Cultural Milestones

It's always amazing to look back and see how much music has changed over the years. Here are just a couple of big moments from Aug. 16:

2018: Aretha Franklin passed away at the age of 76. Franklin landed 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart, 18 GRAMMY Awards, and countless other accolades during her incredible soul career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These live performances set artists apart and opened the door to new opportunities:

1968: The Jackson 5 opened for Diana Ross and The Supremes in Los Angeles, a major moment in the sibling group's rise to fame.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Seemingly insignificant moments can become part of music history, and Aug. 16 has seen a few:

1968: In New Jersey, a blues trio performed at a coffeehouse. The frontman was an 18-year-old named Bruce Springsteen.

