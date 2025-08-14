Miley Cyrus Drops Pop Opera Film for Album ‘Something Beautiful’ on Disney+ and Hulu

Music sensation Miley Cyrus released a visual spectacle based on her album Something Beautiful through Disney+ and Hulu this July. The film seamlessly blends music with striking imagery, transforming the thirteen tracks on the record into a cohesive artistic vision.

"Thrilled to announce that Something Beautiful is coming to Disney+ and Hulu. My journey began with Disney, and for this project, one I poured my heart and soul into, now finding its home here feels like a full-circle moment," Miley Cyrus wrote on her Instagram, as she posted the teaser. "These 13 songs and visuals have been my universe and I'm beyond proud to share them with you on a platform that shaped so much of my story."

This marks Cyrus's return to Disney following the release of her May 2025 album. The streaming networks describe the upcoming release as a "one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy." The Hannah Montana star's latest project breaks new ground in visual storytelling.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also starred in the newest video for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," another track featured on the album. The striking piece hit screens just days before the full film's arrival.

As streaming services push for more musical content, this release stands out. Viewers in the United States and Canada can pick their preferred platform — Disney+ and Hulu will stream it at once. Everyone else from the rest of the world can watch it on Disney+.