Producer Metro Boomin Walks Out of Atlanta Album Party After Stage Gets Too Crowded

At his Atlanta listening event, Metro Boomin cut the night short. The stage swelled with unwanted guests, making it hard to present his latest album, A Futuristic Summa.

"If you did not rap or make a beat on this motherf*cking tape, please get the f*ck off the stage," Metro Boomin said to the crowd, as seen on Instagram from footage captured from the night. The crowd paid no mind to his words.

His exit sparked a chain reaction, as he took twenty other artists out with him. Though the stage cleared after his departure, the damage was already done.

The new mixtape shows off big names like Quavo, 2 Chainz, Future, T.I., and Young Thug. It also brings fresh life to past stars JMoney, Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, and Rocko.

The internet lit up with angry posts after the controversy. Many blamed the stage rushers for spoiling the night and hurting hip-hop's party scene. "I would've left too. People want to be bigger than the program so bad, a viewer commented on the Instagram post. Another supported him in the comments, writing, "He did the right thing, not a soul moved when he asked them to smh."

Metro's track record speaks volumes. His 2022 album Heroes & Villains debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 185,000 first-week sales. Last year, he struck gold twice with Future. The albums We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You both claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200. The first one even went platinum.

His other new release, titled Metro Boomin Presents, landed at No. 23, selling only 23,000 copies right out of the gate. The noticeable decrease in his sales figures has raised concerns, given the GRAMMY-nominated rapper's reputation as one of the most sought-after producers still in the rap game.