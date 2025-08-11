Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s 16-Year Friendship Began After Jonas Brothers Breakups

Back in 2008, two rising stars found an unexpected bond. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez clicked after splitting from brothers Nick and Joe Jonas. Their connection would later stand the test of time.

"Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything was, it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it's so cute. We don't know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet," said Gomez during her chat on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast.

"I was about 15 she was about 18 and that's when it was the crazy curly Taylor and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up," she recalled. What started as comfort after heartbreak turned into something much more meaningful.

Swift shared her music with Gomez before anyone else heard it. "I believe 'Love Story' was the first song she had ever played me and it wasn't released yet. Yeah, I was in a hotel room and I remember it vividly, it was just one of those songs I instantly heard and thought this is one of the most beautiful songs ever," gushed Gomez about the multi-award-winning track.

The music world brought its own challenges, but they stuck together through it all. "So, at that age we became best friends, bonded over the breakup. As girls do, and then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after and here we are now 16 years later," the Only Murders in the Building star continued.

Their support for each other hasn't wavered. This March, Swift supported Gomez's latest work with fiancé, Benny Blanco. When Swift won back her music rights in May, Gomez stood right beside her.

In a sweet gesture, Swift baked fresh sourdough and sent it with a note linking back to "Love Story." The package came with special touches — a Le Labo candle plus some fancy oils and vinegar.

For Gomez's 33rd birthday, they met high above the city. Photos caught their smiles among shining balloons at what seemed to be the Hollywood Roosevelt.

"As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you," Selena wrote in her Instagram caption.