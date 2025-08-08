This Day in Top 40 History: August 8

On Aug. 8, 2004, a tour bus belonging to Dave Matthews dumped an estimated 800 pounds worth of sewage on a sightseeing boat carrying an unfortunate group of Chicago tourists crossing under the Kinzie Street Bridge in Chicago. Nearly 20 years later, the Riot Fest Historical Society attached a plaque to the bridge to commemorate the infamous incident. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Aug. 8.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

No single genre consistently dominates the charts, as these Aug. 8 events show:

1969: The Beatles posed for their Abbey Road album cover on the crosswalk outside EMI Studios on Abbey Road in London. It became one of the most recognizable album covers in music history.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances are the backbone of the music industry. Noteworthy events on Aug. 8 in past years include:

1981: MTV broadcast its first stereo concert, just one week after the channel's nationwide launch. The show featured REO Speedwagon performing live in Denver, Colorado.

Industry Changes and Challenges

There is no shortage of challenges facing artists in the music industry, as these Aug. 8 events show:

1966: The South African Broadcasting Corporation banned the playing of Beatles music due to Lennon's comments about The Beatles being "more popular than Jesus."

