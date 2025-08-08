Jennifer Lopez Refused Entry at Chanel Store in Turkey

She did not fool the security guard with the rocks that she got. Jennifer Lopez was reportedly denied entry into a Chanel store in Turkey. However, the “Jenny from the Block” singer did not let this faze her and had her payback shortly.

Jennifer Lopez Refused Entry

As reported by Page Six, the singer-actress was shopping at Istanbul’s Istinye Park, one of the Turkish city’s upscale shopping malls. When she approached the Chanel store, the security guard reportedly prevented Lopez from entering the store (maybe the guard was a fan of Ben Affleck? Who wouldn’t know J.Lo? Even if they were not fans or did not know her, she was in Istanbul as part of her tour, where she also celebrated her birthday. Surely, that’s some watercooler gossip).

The Selena actress, clad in a baby pink top and shorts set with matching sunglasses, simply told the guard, “OK, no problem,” before walking away. The store’s employees followed the pop star and invited her back to the store, but she declined.

Pay(back) Time

Like anyone with money to burn, J.Lo reportedly spent both her time and thousands of dollars shopping at Celine and Beymen, according to the outlet.

Lopez has yet to post anything on her Instagram about her performance in Istanbul, Turkey, something she typically does. She previously shared photos and behind-the-scenes moments from her tour stops in Poland, England, Abu Dhabi, Italy, and more.

She posted a carousel of photos of her Antalya birthday celebration. She captioned the post with “BirthDAY. Antalya, Turkey. What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes.”