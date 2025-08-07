ContestsEvents
Justin Bieber Drops ‘Yukon’ Music Video Featuring Wife and 11-Month-Old Son

Justin Bieber's latest black-and-white video for "YUKON" shows his wife, Hailey, and baby, Jack Blues, spending time on a yacht. The video went live on YouTube on August 5.

Queen Quadri
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Justin Bieber's latest black-and-white video for "YUKON" shows his wife, Hailey, and baby, Jack Blues, spending time on a yacht. The video went live on YouTube on August 5.

Cole Bennett shot the three-minute piece. It marks the first time fans see the Biebers' infant in a music video. Director Bennett posted some clips of the video along with some behind-the-scenes, with the caption, "Justin Bieber — YUKON. Shot and directed by Cole Bennett. We shot this a couple weeks back over the course of a few days in Spain & Italy."

Justin and Hailey kept their child's face hidden with smart camera work and watermarks. The film catches some of their sweet family moments — water play, dad's kisses, and quiet time with mom.

Speaking about her parenthood journey in an interview with Vogue, Hailey Bieber expressed, "The pregnancy was difficult for me to wrap my head around. It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions. There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it's never going to be the same."

The track "YUKON" comes from his seventh studio album, Swag, which dropped on July 11. This marks his first full-length release since Justice in 2021. The new album features 21 tracks.

According to a press statement released for Swag, the record is "inspired by [Justin Bieber's] devotion as a husband and father... This new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet," reads the statement, as reported by ABC News.

The song's chorus rings out with raw emotion: "What would I do if I didn't love you, baby?" 

Between waves and wind, the camera catches the trio's bond at sea.

An insider close to the "Baby" singer told Rolling Stone this "the most pure version of Justin we've ever seen musically."

"This is the first time in Justin's career where he's been able to have 100 percent creative freedom, which is why the music is so honest and vulnerable," the source added.

Jack Blues joined the world in August 2024, six years after his parents tied the knot. Bennett mixed FX3 and GoPro shots, then moved them to 16mm film for that classic touch in the music video, which gathered more than 2M views in just a day after its release.

You can watch the "YUKON" video now on YouTube.

