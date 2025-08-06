ContestsEvents
Ariana Grande Puts Out 'Twilight Zone' Video Tying Into 'Supernatural' Story

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana Grande dropped a mind-bending music video for "Twilight Zone" on August 4. The clip acts as a bridge to her "Supernatural" video, while fans also got their hands on a stripped-down a cappella take of the track.

The video kicks off with a twist — an aged version of the "Thank U, Next" star from her "Brighter Days Ahead" piece sits transfixed by screens. Through static and flickers, she watches her younger self stir from sleep.

This tale weaves into her "Supernatural" video world. That's where we saw her slip away from a quiet house, pick through cracked pavement, until strange lights yanked her skyward into an alien craft.

The release hits screens just months after her March 28 release of the deluxe version of her Eternal Sunshine album. This expanded version packs both the full song and bare vocals of "Twilight Zone."

Ariana is telling a continued story with each music video drop, and fans are loving it. The latest "Twilight Zone" music video has been watched over 1.5 million times. These clips stitch together like puzzle pieces. Short but sharp, each one adds another layer to a wild tale of cosmic contact and time-warped reality.

Fans can now stream both versions everywhere. The bare-bones take strips away the music, letting raw vocals shine through crystal clear. You can listen to the "Twilight Zone" a cappella version below.

