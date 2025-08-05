Chappell Roan’s ‘The Subway’ Smashes Records On First Day

With a staggering 8.351 million streams in just 24 hours, Chappel Roan's latest song, "The Subway," shot to the top of play charts. This marks the strongest debut by any female artist in 2025, pushing past Sabrina Carpenter's previous record for "Manchild."

Even GRAMMY winner Gracie Abrams took to her Instagram Stories to share her praise on the hit track. "Perfect @chappellroan," wrote Abrams, as reported by The News.

Fans rushed to social platforms in a wave of excitement after seeing the interaction. One X user put it: "When sad girls support sad girls, you know it's a certified cry-along." A second user added, "That's such a perfect pick. Gracie knows what's up," while a third fan commented, "we love a supportive sista."

The success marks a turning point for Roan. Not only did she top two chart records, but "The Subway" is also projected to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The numbers exceed her past stats. In just three days, the music video has been watched by fans more than 4.7 million times.