ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Chappell Roan’s ‘The Subway’ Smashes Records On First Day

With a staggering 8.351 million streams in just 24 hours, Chappel Roan’s latest song, “The Subway,” shot to the top of play charts. This marks the strongest debut by any…

Queen Quadri
Chappell Roan leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
John Nacion / Stringer via Getty Images

With a staggering 8.351 million streams in just 24 hours, Chappel Roan's latest song, "The Subway," shot to the top of play charts. This marks the strongest debut by any female artist in 2025, pushing past Sabrina Carpenter's previous record for "Manchild."

Even GRAMMY winner Gracie Abrams took to her Instagram Stories to share her praise on the hit track. "Perfect @chappellroan," wrote Abrams, as reported by The News.

Fans rushed to social platforms in a wave of excitement after seeing the interaction. One X user put it: "When sad girls support sad girls, you know it's a certified cry-along." A second user added, "That's such a perfect pick. Gracie knows what's up," while a third fan commented, "we love a supportive sista."

The success marks a turning point for Roan. Not only did she top two chart records, but "The Subway" is also projected to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The numbers exceed her past stats. In just three days, the music video has been watched by fans more than 4.7 million times.

This breakthrough puts the "Pink Pony Club" singer in direct competition with 2025's biggest names. Her first-day stats have set a new standard for female artists making their debut this year.

Chappell RoanGracie Abrams
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Singer and Trackhouse Racing Team co-owner Pitbull speaks to the media during a press conference
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: August 6Megan Zahnd
Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for New Music Video
MusicEd Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for New Music VideoKayla Morgan
Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTaylor Swift Song Sales Skyrocket 6,000% After HBO Show AppearanceQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect