Kesha Announces First Australian Headline Tour in Over a Decade

After ten years away, Kesha plans to return to Australian stages. She'll play four shows in February 2026 during her Tits Out Tour.

Starting at Brisbane's Riverstage on February 19, she moves to Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena three days later. Then, the tour hits Adelaide's AEC Arena on February 24. Perth's HPC will host the final show on February 26.

This Australia run follows her House of Kesha show in Sydney and her AO Live set in Melbourne. While Sydney misses out on her electrifying shows this time, the dates match the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival from February 13 to March 1, 2026.

Her new album, . (Period), topped Billboard's Album Sales chart this summer.

"For anybody who's survived anything difficult, hopefully it can be an album that they can put on and think, 'If she can get through something and find this place of joy, then I can do that too,'" Kesha said about the album in a chat with Billboard.

The new album, . (Period), features 11 songs. Special guests, including T-Pain and Jade from Little Mix. A.G. Cook and Slayyyter join on the deluxe version. Fans across Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, the UK, and the US have pushed the album up the charts, and the star is set to perform in Europe early in 2026.

The Tits Out Tour started in North America on July 1. The GRAMMY-nominated artist will still rock the stages in Charlotte, Alpharetta, and West Palm Beach this August before closing out the US leg this summer with a final show in Tampa on August 10.

Then, it's off to Australia, then Europe between February and March next year.