Showing Your Teacher Appreciation

Ask a teacher about gifts they’ve received, and you’ll hear about everything from the ridiculous to the sublime.

April, a 2nd grade teacher in Fairfax County, VA treasures the notes parents have sent her while classroom neighbor Megan will always remember the Styrofoam toy packaging one boy gave her. “He also gave me a leftover Chipotle container, so I think he was being intentionally funny.”

Tam G., a 1st grade teacher in suburban DC, shudders at the thought of more mugs. “I have so many “#1 Teacher” mugs, my cabinets are full!”

Unfortunately, when you search online for teacher appreciation gifts the first items up are invariably mugs, mugs, and more mugs, along with crocheted critters with affirmative messages, scented candles, and even shower steamers.

Food is a no-go for most teachers. While handmade items are loved, homemade food gifts are risky. Take into consideration food allergies, special diets, even germaphobia, and odds are the teacher may toss the gift once it leaves the school.

Reconsider that box of candy, too. Teachers receive a lot of chocolate and other candy this time of year — sweets they can’t share with the students and may not want to take home if they’re dieting or trying to eat healthier.

Emblazed clothing, knick-knacks, or jewelry are also low on the list for gift giving. Think about your own home. Do you have dozens of mugs, ornaments, or statues celebrating your job or profession? When you think of how many students pass through a classroom each year, it’s surprising more teachers don’t have pop-up gift shops of their own selling tchotchkes.

If you don’t know your teacher’s preferences, avoid items such as perfume, lotions, and scented candles unless they can be returned or exchanged. Scents and ingredient lists are personal and vary from person to person, so one teacher’s beloved gardenia scent can be another’s gag trigger.

What do teachers really want?

Like Megan, most teachers love sincere messages of thanks and appreciation, especially if they’re detailed. Instead of writing, “You’re the best,” try including examples of how the teacher personally helped your student. Did your son improve his reading? Did your daughter master her fear of the backflip? Put it in writing!



Want to write a note of appreciation that’s heartfelt and meaningful? Are you staring at a blank card and can’t think of what to say? Start with a quote about teaching! We Are Teachers has compiled the ultimate note starter for you: 100 Teacher Appreciation Quotes To Say Thank You.

Gift cards to major retailers are always helpful, especially if the teacher supplements the classroom supply closet. Gift cards let teachers buy what they need or want for their classroom or for their personal use. On a budget? Make it a group effort and pitch in with other parents.

Many teachers have to buy their own supplies. Duplicating items on your child’s back-to-school list and donating them to the class is a considerate act at the beginning of the school year. Students go through a lot of markers, pens, paper, glue sticks, and scissors. Headphones and calculators get lost or broken and are needed to continue lessons. Almost every teacher needs dry-erase markers and post-it notes. Check your student’s classroom for needs or inspiration.

Tam G.’s favorite gift was a $50 food delivery gift certificate she received at the extra hectic start of the school year. Restaurant and grocery gift cards can be a lifesaver on a busy day. Remember though, not every teacher hits the popular coffee shop on their way to class, and it may also be the default gift choice for other parents.



Gift cards for fun activities are also welcome. Think of movie theater gift cards or mini golf if they have kids of their own. Ask what activities your teachers like to do in their limited free time. It’s also a great get-to-know-you conversation starter.