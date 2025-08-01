Is Your Child Ready for School?

The best way to show appreciation for your child’s teacher is to make sure your child is ready to learn!

The National PTA, America’s oldest and largest child advocacy association, has developed a guide to make the transition from home to homeroom as smooth as possible while giving them the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

Preparing for school begins long before the first bell. Children ready and open to learning begin with a ‘general knowledge of the world around them,’ ‘basic language, comprehension and problem-solving skills,’ and ‘a sense of emotional and physical well-being.’

Breaking it down, the PTA guide offers simple practices that help parents build a foundation for learning that will last throughout their child’s academic years.

Teaching children to identify patterns and recognize basic shapes and colors will help them in learning math. Make up dances to explain concepts like high and low, backward and forward, over and under, and clap along to the beat. Make counting fun throughout the day. Point out things that are different, the same, bigger, smaller, and opposite, and name the colors you see.

Begin a love for reading to improve their literacy potential. It’s never too early to read to your child and talk about what you read. Practice writing letters in finger paint, shaving cream or sidewalk chalk. Sing the alphabet song. Make up rhymes while doing chores.

Develop your child’s confidence, curiosity and cooperation before he enters the classroom. Self-confidence can start with basic self-help tasks, like putting toys away, zipping their coat, and tying their shoelaces. Let them work independently coloring or putting together puzzles. Start using words to describe feelings and motivation. Let them choose their socks and have them explain why they made that choice. If you’re upset by certain behavior, explain that, while you love them and they’re not a bad person, you’re feeling frustrated.

Spark curiosity by taking your child to new places, assigning new tasks or introducing a

new game. Ask them to describe what they see and what they are doing. Talk about all the exciting new things your child will get to try when they go to school.

When your child plays with other children talk about sharing and help them consider the feelings of others. Role-play and encourage your child to work out problems by stressing positive outcomes. When her brother is messing with favorite blocks, ask, “What can we do to keep your brother from knocking over your blocks?” Show them appropriate ways to express themselves when they are frustrated, upset, or feeling left out.

Remember, your kids are watching and taking their cues from you, so if you are curious, your child will be curious. If you stay calm and work out solutions to problems, they’ll learn to focus. Show them you’re having fun trying new things and offer praise when your child learns or shares something new. Seeing that you are proud of their achievements gives your child the confidence and desire to learn more.

You’ve laid the foundation for a lifetime of learning, now it’s time to get them through the door. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ HealthyChildren.org has tips on making the first day of school less traumatic for everyone.

A good night’s sleep will make everything easier. Getting enough sleep is vital for kids to stay healthy and not getting enough sleep is linked with lower academic achievement, higher rates of absenteeism, and tardiness.

Ease into an earlier bedtime a week or two before the new school year starts. Set a reasonable bedtime and stick with it every night. Children thrive on a regular bedtime routine. Help your child settle down and fall asleep through a set nightly routine, perhaps it’s sharing a book, a hot bath or shower or a tucking-in ritual. Turn off electronic devices well before bedtime advice that’s directed at you, too. Try to keep the home as quiet and calm as possible when they’re trying to fall asleep.

How many hours does your child really need to sleep? Your 8-year-old may need up to 12 hours per night? Surprised? The American Academy of Pediatrics has an informational chart that can make a big difference in your child’s health and school performance.

Visit the school before the first day as a ‘dress rehearsal.’ Attend those orientations, they are offered to help both of you to get to know the staff, classroom, restrooms and playground. Take advantage of this opportunity to share details about your child’s personality and character, and to learn more about the teachers.

Keep reminding your child there will be lots of fun and new friends to look forward to and talk through any concerns. Here’s where you can practice role-playing to find ways to master new situations.

Make sure to remind your child that teachers know students may be nervous about the first day of school and that they will make sure everyone feels as comfortable as possible.