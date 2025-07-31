This Day in Top 40 History: July 31

July 31 has proven to be a date where pop music history seems to unfold in real time. From Christina Aguilera's first chart-topper and The Beatles tracking the early takes of “Hey Jude” to Elvis launching his Las Vegas comeback, this day has delivered a wide range of defining moments. It also includes one of Katy Perry's most talked-about hits and a secret celebrity marriage that stirred headlines for years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most memorable pop hits began their journey—or reached a new peak—on July 31, shaping the sound of their decade and solidifying careers.

1965: The Beach Boys' "California Girls" entered the Billboard Hot 100. With its shimmering harmonies and West Coast energy, it quickly became one of their most enduring summer tracks.

1982: "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor climbed to No. 1 on the Hot 100. The song, fueled by its feature in Rocky III, would stay on top for six weeks and become one of the most recognizable tracks of the decade.

1999: Christina Aguilera hit No. 1 in the U.S. with "Genie in a Bottle." The song held its spot for five weeks and led to her GRAMMY win for Best New Artist, launching her career with major momentum.

2008: Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" continued its grip on the Hot 100, holding the top position for a fifth week. It marked a bold, headline-making debut that would shape the next chapter of pop radio.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the charts, July 31 brought big changes, bold moves, and deeply significant moments that influenced pop culture far beyond the music.

1968: At London's Trident Studios, The Beatles began working on "Hey Jude," a seven-minute-long song with 4 minutes of "na-na-na-na." This was done using new 8-track recording technology that allowed for richer sound compared to EMI's older setup.

1969: Elvis Presley returned to the stage with a four-week residency at the Las Vegas International Hotel. This was his first live performance in nearly a decade, and the fans were more than ready. The comeback was a huge success, and he earned $1.5 million restarting his career with a new chapter.

1992: George Michael launched a legal battle against Sony, claiming his contract restricted artistic freedom. The lawsuit would eventually change how major pop artists negotiated label agreements.

1994: Aaliyah and R. Kelly were secretly married at a hotel in Rosemont, Illinois. At just 15, the marriage was eventually annulled; however, the controversy sparked ongoing discussions about industry ethics and artist protection.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 31 has also been the backdrop for recordings and live moments that made a lasting impression—either by marking a turning point or showcasing an artist's arrival.

1987: George Michael's "I Want Your Sex" was still holding on strong on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, climbing to #5. Controversial at the time but commercially successful, it soon reached No. 2 on the charts and helped transition him from teen idol to solo powerhouse.

2002: Avril Lavigne performed at Irving Plaza in New York City. This concert was part of her career, showcasing her new album Let Go, featuring songs like "Sk8er Boi" and "Complicated."

Why July 31 Still Matters to Pop Fans