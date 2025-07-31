Miley Cyrus Planning Something Special for ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary

She’s got the best of both worlds! Dust off the blond wig, cowboy boots, and prepare to feel old because Hannah Montana is turning 20, and Miley Cyrus is up to something. Yes, that’s right: it’s been two whole decades since the world met Hannah, student by day, pop star by night.

Miley Cyrus: Working on Something “Really, Really Special”

Hannah Montana debuted on the Disney Channel on March 24, 2006, where Cyrus played the character alongside her real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Now that the show is nearing its 20th anniversary (yes, we’re that old), Cyrus revealed in a recent interview via Billboard that she’s working on something “really, really special” to honor the show that catapulted her to stardom.

Cyrus shared, “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today.” She added, “Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me. It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that.”

Hannah Montana: The Sitcom

Hannah Montana - The Best Of Both Worlds

Created by Michael Poryes, Rich Correll, and Barry O’Brien, the show aired on Disney Channel from March 2006 to January 2011. The series follows Miley Stewart (Cyrus) as she lives a double life as famous pop star Hannah Montana. Stewart wanted to live a life of anonymity; that’s why she adopted an alter ego.

The episodes deal with her trying to keep her secret identity while dealing with the normal issues of a teenager. Aside from Billy Ray, the cast also includes Jason Earles, who played Miley’s brother Jackson, and her best friends Lilly Truscott, played by Emily Osment and Oliver Oken (Mitchel Musso). The show also had notable guest stars, including Brooke Shields, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, Jay Leno, Kelly Ripa, Jesse McCartney, and the Jonas Brothers.