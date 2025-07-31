ContestsEvents
Justin Bieber’s Latest Hit ‘Go Baby’ Has Perfect CPR Rhythm, American Heart Association Says

Medical experts found that Justin Bieber’s new song “Go Baby” matches the ideal 120 beats-per-minute pace needed for CPR chest compressions. “Bieber is back! And this new song could help…

Queen Quadri
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rich Fury via Getty Images

Medical experts found that Justin Bieber's new song "Go Baby" matches the ideal 120 beats-per-minute pace needed for CPR chest compressions.

"Bieber is back! And this new song could help you save a life with hands-only CPR," wrote the American Heart Association in the caption of their Instagram post. "If you see a teen or adult collapse, remember two simple steps: Call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of @lilbieber's 'GO BABY.'"

The track joins other well-known songs with similar beats considered optimal for practising CPR.  Other examples are ABBA's "Dancing Queen" at 101 BPM, Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" at 100 BPM, and Lady Gaga's "Just Dance" at 119 BPM. Studies show that people stay on beat better when they know the music.

As the Red Cross reports, "Music can effectively reinforce proper CPR techniques because it helps individuals regulate their pace in high-stress situations, providing a reassuring, steady rhythm."

They continued, stating: "When someone is in cardiac arrest, the responder might unintentionally speed up or slow down chest compressions due to stress or uncertainty. A familiar song with the correct BPM can act as a built-in metronome to help keep compressions consistent and adequate."

The list of CPR-friendly music keeps growing. Medical staff track over 195 songs with the right beat, including new hits from Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and even K-pop groups like BTS and Fifty Fifty.

Bieber dropped "Go Baby" on his new album, Swag, this July. The lyrics tell sweet stories about his wife Hailey, with lines like, "That's my baby, she's iconic/ iPhone case, lip gloss on it/ And oh my days, she keeps 'em talking," referencing her viral phone case and lip gloss brand.

Quick CPR action can mean life or death. When done right, it doubles the odds of making it through cardiac arrest. Popular music helps people step up when seconds count.

The American Heart Association also posted the realization on X, to which the "Baby" singer reposted with a heart-eyes emoji. The news also sparked chatter online among fans, with one wittily commenting: "Justin Bieber saving lives once again."

"Apparently, you are both a heart-stopper and a heart-starter," a second user joked, while a third fan added: "Fun fact: 120 BPM ≒ 2 beats every second. Press hard, press fast, sing 'GO BABY'—you might literally be the DJ of someone's heartbeat."

