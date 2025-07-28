Gracie Abrams Kicks Off Final Tour in Boston With Journal Reading About Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo

At TD Garden in Boston, Gracie Abrams pulled out her worn journal and started reading a tribute to her music career and the women who have inspired her. The crowd fell silent as she shared this very personal moment. The Boston show marked the start of her last North American run of The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, capping off almost a year of shows.

"Between touring and my last few EPs and albums, the amazing festivals and opening for the brilliant Olivia and for our forever genius Taylor, it has been a very wild and lucky four years on the road," she read out loud on stage, as reported by Tribune Entertainment.

At just 25, Abrams has stood on stages with music's biggest names. She backed Olivia Rodrigo during the SOUR Tour in 2022. Then came spots with Taylor Swift, joining the massive Eras Tour from early 2023 through late 2024.

Her current shows support The Secret of Us, her second full-length project. Swift joins her on one track, "us" — it caught the attention of GRAMMY voters and received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Before this second North America leg, summer saw her cross Europe, making good on shows she initially had to push back.

"We are in the home stretch now and I just want to pause for a moment to let you know that we could not be happier or more grateful to be here with all of you tonight," Abrams told her fans in Boston, as they erupted in loud cheers.

She's no stranger to big shows. First came the This Is What It Feels Like tour. Next, she rocked several stages with the "Drivers License" singer. Then she took charge with the Good Riddance Tour, pushing her first studio work.

As she read from her journal in Boston, kicking off this last set of shows, fans couldn't hold back. Their shouts filled the arena while she spoke about her time on stage.

Next up, she'll perform her final set of shows with stops in New York, Los Angeles, and Colorado, before wrapping up in Mexico City on August 27.