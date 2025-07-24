ContestsEvents
Demi Lovato Goes Back to Dance-Pop with New Album, Producer Zhone Taking the Lead

Demi Lovato plans a dance-pop comeback for her ninth studio album in 2025. Producer Zhone steps in to lead the project. The switch marks a return to electronic sounds after…

Queen Quadri
Demi Lovato attends the opening night party at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta on April 25, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Presley Ann / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato plans a dance-pop comeback for her ninth studio album in 2025. Producer Zhone steps in to lead the project. The switch marks a return to electronic sounds after her rock phase.

"Over the past few years, Demi has found love, joy, and newfound confidence, making the choice to approach life with much more lightness and fun," a source told Rolling Stone, referencing her recent marriage to Producer Jordan Lutes. "She took this sentiment into the studio, which can be felt in every track on this celebratory dance-pop album."

The sound takes cues from past hits like "Solo" with Clean Bandit, "No Promises" with Cheat Codes, and "Neon Lights." Fans got an early peek at "Fast," the upcoming first track, through her social media posts.

Zhone brings his skills from chart hits like Kesha's "Joyride" and Troye Sivan's "Rush." "This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout," said Zhone to Rolling Stone.

He also praised the former Disney star, stating she's a "master in the studio. "It's been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up," the producer added.

The release follows her 2022 rock album Holy Fvck, which reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. The "Heart Attack" singer is no stranger to experiencing such big wins. Her past records also show strong success — each of her seven pop albums landed in the top 5 spots of the Billboard 200 from 2008 to 2021.

This fresh start in pop lines up with her wedding to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes set for May 2025. She hinted at new music on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, mentioning plans for "love songs and sexy songs." "I'm kind of figuring out my sound right now, she expressed at the time. "But I'm definitely in a happy place — and you'll hear that in the music."

While fans eagerly anticipate the star's latest music, the release dates stay under wraps for now. The team is putting their final touches on both the album and "Fast," its first single.

Queen QuadriWriter
