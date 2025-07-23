Like a Pro! Lady Gaga Recovers After Stumbling Mid-Concert

Leave it to Lady Gaga to turn a swan dive into a graceful landing. The pop superstar proved once again why she’s one of the greatest performers of our time. She’s also one of the most relatable, showing us that even pros still trip onstage. And in true Gaga fashion, she didn’t miss a beat (or a note).

Lady Gaga Slips and Falls

In the middle of her performance in Las Vegas during the weekend, Lady Gaga slipped and fell, according to Billboard. While walking in the alleyway between the stage and her fans, who were gathered on the floor of the T-Mobile Arena. Aside from continuing with her performance, the “Poker Face” singer also helped the cameraman, who appeared to trip as well.

Gaga again dropped to the floor during her performance of “Vanish Into You.” She went right back to performing and approached her fans watching from the pit.

The Mayhem Ball Tour

The Mayhem Ball tour is Gaga’s eighth concert tour in support of her album Mayhem, released earlier this year. In a social media post on Instagram, the singer-songwriter admitted she didn’t intend to tour. She posted a photo of the tour dates and captioned it with, “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

She added that they chose to perform in arenas to give her full creative control. Gaga also promised that the show is “designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it.” She ended the caption with “The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

The Mayhem Ball tour kicked off on July 16 in Las Vegas and will conclude on January 30, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Check out the remaining tour dates below.