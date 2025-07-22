Stage Prop Breaks Down, Leaving Katy Perry Shook Mid-Air at San Francisco Concert During Tour

Mid-performance at San Francisco's Chase Center, a massive butterfly prop malfunctioned. The incident left Katy Perry dangling above thousands of stunned fans on July 18.

The crisis struck while she was performing her hit song "Roar" at the Lifetimes Tour show. "The suspended platform suddenly dropped and jolted, leaving her clinging to the rig midair before regaining balance and continuing the show," noted reporters in The Economic Times.

Fans at the venue watched in shock as the metal structure plunged without warning. The star paused briefly, steadying herself on the unstable prop. Despite the scare, she picked up the song while the prop swung back and forth.

The incident marks the second aerial prop failure at major concerts this summer. Weeks earlier in Houston, Beyoncé's flying car tilted dangerously during her Cowboy Carter tour. Quick-thinking staff brought the vehicle down safely.

After the show, Perry posted a funny selfie with her mouth wide open on Instagram Stories with a simple message: "Goodnight San Fran," per Page Six. According to their insider, they confirmed she only suffered a slight bump but is otherwise fine. "She paused slightly, then kept singing, almost never missing a beat," the source revealed.

The mishap adds to Perry's recent prop troubles. Just weeks ago in Australia, a suspended cage stopped working mid-show. Both times, she kept singing through the technical problems.

The string of incidents has sparked calls for stricter equipment inspections. One fan wrote on social media, "This could've ended badly — flying rigs need tighter safety checks," as reported by The Economic Times. Another person wrote in the comment on the viral TikTok, "Everything I've seen of this tour has been a mess."

However, not all the feedback was negative. She also had some fans praise her professionalism through the experience. "Whether you're a Katy fan or not, you gotta admire the way she handled this," an impressed fan commented.