This Day in Top 40 History: July 18

On July 18, 2008, Billy Joel played the final concert at New York's Shea Stadium before the iconic venue was demolished. In this farewell concert, Joel brought out Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, and more. Keep reading to see what other historic moments in Top 40 history occurred on July 18.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 18 has seen career-building successes, including:

1960: Young starlet Brenda Lee hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "I'm Sorry." This mature pop ballad helped shape the career of the teen singer, already known as "Little Miss Dynamite."

Cultural Milestones

Some acts’ achievements on July 18 had even greater significance:

1998: New York City locals the Beastie Boys went to No. 1 on the U.K. album charts with Hello Nasty, helping spearhead the success of rap acts across the pond.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Big names that got their start on July 18 include:

1978: Def Leppard performed their first ever live gig for 150 students in their hometown. Less than a year later, the band released their first EP and launched into stardom.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Events on this day show just some of the diverse ways artists can achieve iconic status in the modern music industry:

2018: Billy Joel became the first musician to play 100 gigs at Madison Square Garden. In honor of this and his connection to the city, New York dubbed July 18 "Billy Joel Day."

