Palm Tree Music Festival Sets Up First Napa Valley Show With Headliners Kygo and The Chainsmokers

A new music fest hits Napa Valley on October 11. The Palm Tree Music Festival makes its wine country debut at The Meritage Resort & Spa, with Kygo and The Chainsmokers set to rock the main stage as headliners.

This single-day music bash adds to the festival's string of shows in spots like Saint Tropez, Sardinia, and Montecito. Another Planet Entertainment and Blue Note Napa are collaborating with the Plam Tree Crew to present the event.

"That's what we're trying to create: something that's bigger than the music. A community, a movement," said Kygo in a 2022 interview while explaining the concept.

Four more acts fill out the bill. Odd Mob pumps up the beats, while Vandelux, Mia Moretti, and Goshfather round out the lineup. Guests can sip local wines and munch on tasty bites all day long at the luxury resort within the acres of vineyard where the festival is happening.

Want tickets? Sign up for newsletters from any of the three organizing groups to grab yours on Thursday at 10 am Pacific Time. The rest go up for grabs Friday morning at 10.

There are three ways for you to enjoy the show. General tickets get you in the door with a shot at buying merch. You can also step up to VIP for prime spots near the stage, gourmet food offerings, an exclusive lounge, and open bars.

If you're willing to spend even more, you can snag Palm Club access and get private tables, bottles on demand, and a dedicated concierge just for you.

This Napa bash fits right in with the festival's swanky venue choices. Coming up next: catch A$AP Rocky and Swedish House Mafia in St. Tropez on July 26. Then it's off to Sardinia on August 9 for sets by Rampa, Dom Dolla, and Carlita.

Kygo and his manager, Myles Shear, run the show through their Palm Tree Crew brand. They're taking cues from Jimmy Buffett's success story, mixing tunes with fancy hangouts.

Word's out just as their Montecito show on October 4, starring Kygo with John Mayer, has barely any seats left, just seven days after ticket sales started.