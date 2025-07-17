3 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer

Well, well, well… look who decided to crawl out of the Upside Down and bless us with a trailer! (It’s about dang time!) Netflix finally dropped a sneak peek at Stranger Things Season 5, and to say fans are freaking out is like saying Vecna is just a “little” mean, which is a massive understatement.

If you haven’t seen it yet, catch it below.

Stranger Things 5 | Official Teaser | Netflix

After watching the trailer approximately 5 times in a row, here’s what we thought of it.

How is Hawkins Still Standing?

We love this cursed little Indiana town, but honestly, how is Hawkins still standing at this point? There are portals to the Upside Down, monsters running amok, and enough supernatural trauma for a crossover with the Mayfair Witches, Dean and Sam Winchester, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch to help fight Vecna and the demogorgons.

Fortunately, it seems reinforcements come in the form of Sarah Connor herself, Linda Hamilton.

Stranger Things Cast Members and Their Questionable Wigs

We’re sorry, but we couldn’t help noticing some of the cast members’ hairstyles. It feels like Hair and Makeup really did Natalia Dyer and Gaten Matarazzo dirty. Sure, we get that the styles are meant to reflect the decade, but couldn’t they have invested in better-quality wigs?

Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, looked more like a soccer mom than a badass heroine, and Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, was giving car salesman vibes. We know there’s going to be a time jump, and that’s why they look mature, but seriously, how big of a jump are we talking about here?

Is This Actually the End?

The trailer didn’t reveal much, but it still gave us more than enough to get hyped for an epic, emotional finale. We’re definitely not ready to say goodbye, and it’s clear the creators, the Duffer Brothers, won’t shy away from killing off main characters if the story demands it. The trailer already has us worried for our favorite characters, but if they touch a single hair on Steve Harrington’s (Joe Kerry) perfectly coiffed hair, we riot.

Side note: We love that the trailer started with him and that he fully embraced his role as mother hen to Dustin. Seeing them hug is already making us sob.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re here for the 80s nostalgia plus the cool soundtrack, monster mayhem, or just to see what’s next in Hopper’s ongoing saga of surviving impossible situations (seriously, HOW???), Season 5 looks like it’s going to be big.

We’ll see you in Hawkins.