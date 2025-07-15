This Day in Top 40 History: July 15

On July 15, 2002, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney became the highest-earning music star of the year so far thanks to his successful US tour. Read on to learn about more transformative and industry-shaping moments from this date in history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Influential album releases and successes from July 15 include:

1972: Elton John's Honky Chateau hit No. 1 in the U.S. following the hit single "Rocket Man." This kick-started John's success in the States, as his next five albums also reached No. 1 on the charts.

Cultural Milestones

The events of July 15 have shaped the music industry and culture, with milestones including:

2010: After leaving the band in 1995, Robbie Williams rejoined Take That for the band's sixth album, Progress. While the album and associated tour were a huge success, Williams didn't return for the band's next two albums.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable live music and new releases from this day in history include:

1983: Staying Alive debuted in movie theatres, with the Bee Gees releasing five new songs as part of the soundtrack.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is always adapting and changing, with July 15 seeing dramatic moments including:

1986: After 28 years, Columbia Records removed Johnny Cash from its roster of musicians. As a result, Cash signed with Mercury Records.

