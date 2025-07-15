Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s Rosé Surprise ‘APT.’ Performance During Deadline World Tour Stop in LA

Aside from the fun song, it was obvious that a beautiful friendship developed between the two artists. Still, it came as a surprise when Bruno Mars crashed BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour stop in LA and performed with Rosé.

Bruno Mars and Rosé Perform “APT.”

During BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, BLINKs went wild when the “Die With A Smile” singer joined Rosé on stage. Wearing matching jackets, the duo brought their energy while singing and dancing to their smash hit. During the song, confetti rained down while the crowd sang along.

The SoFi Stadium show is the first time Mars performed the hit song during BLACKPINK’s reunion tour. Rosé usually performs the song solo.

Reunion World Tour

Before the DEADLINE World Tour, BLACKPINK members engaged in solo projects. “APT.” was the lead single to Rosé’s solo album, Rosie. Lisa, the group’s rapper, also released her debut studio album Alter Ego, including collaborations with Doja Cat and Raye, Future, and Megan Thee Stallion. She also appeared in the third season of HBO’s highly acclaimed series, The White Lotus.

Jennie also released her debut studio album, Ruby. She also performed as a soloist during Coachella 2025. Jisoo took a different path and focused on her acting career. She appeared in the zombie TV series Newtopia and is also included in the ensemble cast of the upcoming movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophet. However, she did release an EP, Amortage.

