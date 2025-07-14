‘A Star Is Born’ Hits Netflix Top 10 as 2018 Drama Finds Fresh Audience

The musical drama A Star Is Born has climbed to number eight on Netflix's US Top 10 Movies list as of July 11. The film, which earned $436 million at the box office during its first showing, keeps finding new viewers even years after its release.

Bradley Cooper takes the screen as Jackson Maine, a musician fighting his demons, while Lady Gaga shines as Ally, a raw talent on the rise. Cooper stepped up to direct and write the 2018 film while also playing the lead role.

The movie struck a chord with viewers and experts alike. Nine out of ten critics gave it a thumbs up on Rotten Tomatoes, with regular viewers not far behind at 80%. "With appealing leads, deft direction, and an affecting love story, A Star Is Born is a remake done right and a reminder that some stories can be just as effective in the retelling," states the Rotten Tomatoes consensus.

This marks the fourth version of this tale. The earlier versions were released in 1937, 1954, and 1976. Each new telling brings the story to its time while keeping its core — the spark between a star and a newcomer.

Lady Gaga also made history with her work. No other woman had won an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Grammy in one year for both acting and music before her, and the film earned her these awards in a single year.

On Netflix now, it sits among fresh hits at No. 8. KPop Demon Hunters leads the pack at No. 1, with Trainwreck: The Real Project X taking no. 2. In fifth place is The Old Guard 2, and Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 claimed 6th and 7th spots, according to FlixPatrol.

The strong cast for the musical includes Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle, and Andrew Dice Clay. Each character adds weight to this tale of music, stardom, and its dark side.