From Tragedy to Recovery: Supporting Texas Hill Country Rebuild

On July 4th,2025 tragedy struck the Texas Hill Country as devastating floods swept through towns, claiming lives and destroying homes.

In the face of unimaginable loss, The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund supports relief and rebuilding efforts — and you can help.

The Community Foundation - a 501(c)(3) public charity serving the Texas Hill Country - will direct funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance. Grants from the funds will support nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies, and local governments actively involved in response, relieve and recovery efforts. They are committed to channeling resources to the trusted organizations working tirelessly to help local people in need.