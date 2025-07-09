Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Multiple Billboard Charts After 58 Weeks

After 58 weeks, Billie Eilish's latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, has rocketed back to the top spot on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. The record has spent 43 weeks at No. 1.

On the Top Alternative Albums list, the music keeps its grip at the peak for 49 straight weeks. Across six different Billboard rankings, the tracks continue to make waves in the top 20.

A surge in sales pushed the music up the UK charts. According to Forbes, it jumped 20 spots to No. 40 on both the Official Physical Albums and Official Albums Sales lists, and the vinyl version climbed back to spot 33 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart.

In America, vinyl sales put it at No. 14. The Billboard 200 shows it at No. 16, while streaming numbers place it at No. 17. Top Album Sales ranks it at No. 19.

The album features several hit tracks that continue to drive sales up. "Birds of a Feather" led several charts, while "Wildflower" maintains strong positions across multiple rankings.

This kind of success isn't new to the 23-year-old singer. Even her previous records still catch ears. Fans keep streaming her other records, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? from 2019, and Happier Than Ever from 2021. Both stay firm on the Billboard 200 and other key charts.

What's next for Billie Eilish? The artist is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which started last November. Next up: you can catch her perform six nights at London's O2 Arena this July, marking the start of the UK run. Manchester gets four shows after that.