ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Multiple Billboard Charts After 58 Weeks

After 58 weeks, Billie Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, has rocketed back to the top spot on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. The record has spent 43 weeks…

Queen Quadri
Billie Eilish attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

After 58 weeks, Billie Eilish's latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, has rocketed back to the top spot on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. The record has spent 43 weeks at No. 1.

On the Top Alternative Albums list, the music keeps its grip at the peak for 49 straight weeks. Across six different Billboard rankings, the tracks continue to make waves in the top 20.

A surge in sales pushed the music up the UK charts. According to Forbes, it jumped 20 spots to No. 40 on both the Official Physical Albums and Official Albums Sales lists, and the vinyl version climbed back to spot 33 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart.

In America, vinyl sales put it at No. 14. The Billboard 200 shows it at No. 16, while streaming numbers place it at No. 17. Top Album Sales ranks it at No. 19.

The album features several hit tracks that continue to drive sales up. "Birds of a Feather" led several charts, while "Wildflower" maintains strong positions across multiple rankings.

This kind of success isn't new to the 23-year-old singer. Even her previous records still catch ears. Fans keep streaming her other records, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? from 2019, and Happier Than Ever from 2021. Both stay firm on the Billboard 200 and other key charts.

What's next for Billie Eilish? The artist is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which started last November. Next up: you can catch her perform six nights at London's O2 Arena this July, marking the start of the UK run. Manchester gets four shows after that.

Then, it's off to Asia before coming home to American stages. Want to see her perform her hits live? You can find all information on her upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Billie Eilish's official tour page.

BillboardBillie Eilish
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Drake’s Best Albums: Cultural Impact and Influence on Hip-Hop’s Evolution
MusicDrake’s Best Albums: Cultural Impact and Influence on Hip-Hop’s EvolutionPhil Collins
Luis Fonsi performs onstage during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
MusicSummertime Songs: The Musical Elements That Make the Perfect Summer PlaylistAmanda Williams
Billie Eilish performs her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Tour at Rod Laver Arena on March 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicThe Story Behind Billie Eilish’s Most Popular Song: How “Ocean Eyes” Started It AllKristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect