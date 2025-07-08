ContestsEvents
Excited for Oscars 2026? Here are the Early Contenders

Yvette Dela Cruz
Golden statuettes for the Oscars 2026
Photo by Richard Harbaugh/The Academy via Getty Images

While Oscars 2026 is still far away, award season watchers are already buzzing about who’s going to bring home a golden statue. If you’re already planning your viewing party or need some new movies to stream during the weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here are the films and actors already making waves as early Oscar contenders.  

Oscars 2026 Predictions

Best Picture contenders  

Wicked was nominated for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars, so there’s a chance that Wicked: For Good will be nominated again next year.

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash  
  • Bugonia  
  • The Life of Chuck  
  • Marty Supreme  
  • Wicked: For Good  

Best Director contenders  

Wicked’s Jon M. Chu was snubbed for Best Director last Oscars. It’s kind of ironic that the director who made the film that received ten nominations (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects) and won two for costume and production design, was not acknowledged for his work. Hopefully, he'll get the recognition he deserves for Oscars 2026.

  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet  
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein  
  • James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash  
  • Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good  
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners  
  • Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest  

Best Actor contenders 

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners gained critical and commercial success and broke the record for being the highest-rated vampire movie. Naturally, we see Jordan earning a nomination, given that he played dual roles in the film. That said, he has his work cut out for him, with other great actors also vying for the same award.

  • Colin Farrell, The Ballad of a Small Player  
  • Denzel Washington, Highest 2 Lowest  
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon  
  • Jeremy Allen White, Deliver Me From Nowhere  
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another  
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners  
  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein  

Best Actress contenders  

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress this year but lost to Mikey Madison. She might have another chance during the Oscars 2026 and if she wins it will make her an EGOT winner (finally).   

  • Amy Adams, At the Sea 
  • Cate Blanchett, Father Mother Sister Brother  
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good  
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia  
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die, My Love  
  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt  

Best Supporting Actor contenders  

We are predicting that Sinners will get a lot of nominations, including one for Delroy Lindo.  

  • Andrew Garfield, After the Hunt
  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another  
  • Christoph Waltz, Frankenstein  
  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners  
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another  
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value  

Best Supporting Actress contenders  

Like Erivo, Ariana Grande was also nominated as Best Supporting Actress for Wicked, so there’s a high possibility that she will be nominated again.  

  • Amy Adams, Klara and the Sun
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good  
  • Glenn Close, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery  
  • Jennifer Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman  
  • Tilda Swinton, The Ballad of a Small Player  

Oscars 2026 is scheduled on March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien returning to host once more. 

Yvette Dela CruzWriter
