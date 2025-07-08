Behind Bebe Rexha Singles: The Real Stories and Emotions That Inspired Her Most Vulnerable Releases

Bebe Rexha's career is built on her fearless honesty, transforming her toughest experiences into compelling pop music anthems. Whether it's a chart-topping song about heartbreak or a deeply personal ballad, Rexha pours her life into every word. Listeners are drawn to her uncensored lyrics that capture her genuine challenges, including mental health struggles, heartbreak, and family pressure.

While most artists tend to hide behind their image, Rexha embraces vulnerability. She opens up and lets the world see her true self. We analyze the crude emotions, the real confessions, and the situations that led to her most intimate singles.

“I'm a Mess”: Born From Heartbreak and Instagram Stalking

Rexha was in love with a person who had stopped replying to her text messages. She started following his Instagram account one day when she was alone on her couch in her West Hollywood apartment. Upon viewing his posts, she realized he had a new girl in his life. It happened to be the same day she was scheduled to meet songwriter Justin Tranter.

When she entered the studio, she was upset and said to Tranter, "I am sorry, but I am a mess." Tranter picked up the phrase immediately, and Rexha recorded her single, "I'm a Mess." They wrote the song in two hours. Rexha later admitted that listening to her voice in the recording made her forget about her ex, and she walked out of the studio happy rather than heartbroken.

The song became a hit, peaking at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 9 on the Pop Airplay chart. It also reached the No. 20 position on Adult Pop Airplay. "I'm a Mess" was certified 2x Platinum in the U.S., 4x Platinum in Canada, and 3x Platinum in Brazil. The song is notable for echoing Meredith Brooks' 1997 hit song "Bitch." Rexha co-wrote her single with Tranter, Meredith Brooks, Shelly Peiken, and Jucifer in just two hours. It incorporated her signature raw emotion with catchy pop.

“Break My Heart Myself”: A Candid Look at Bipolar Disorder

"Break My Heart Myself" gives listeners a raw and deeply personal glimpse into what living with bipolar disorder is like. She begins the song saying, "Hello, my name is Stevie. Actually, I'm lying, it's really Bebe. It's the meds, they make me really sleepy. Klonopin, my friend, yeah, she numbs the feeling.” The lyrics are frank and full of sarcasm. Rexha has claimed that she would rather write sarcastic songs than sobby ballads. According to her, sarcasm removes the sting and makes the truth easier to share.

She reveals more suffering in the second verse: "My doctor upped my dosage. My mom felt bad, so she sent me roses. Without it, I feel really hopeless. And 5.7 of Americans know it." The last line references the fact that 5.7 million American adults live with bipolar disorder. Rexha's openness invites discussion about mental health issues. She wants fans to know they're not alone. Additionally, with its catchy precision, the song weaves in clinical reality.

The song gained more international exposure through a remix featuring ITZY members, Yeji and Ryujin. Mental health problems have garnered a global audience since the K-pop collaboration, which has received over 25 million views on YouTube. "Break My Heart Myself" is more than just a song; it's a statement that exemplifies how pop music can be both catchy and meaningful.

“The Monster”: From Personal Demons to Global Hit

Long before Bebe Rexha became a star, her disappointments caused her much humiliation. She left the Def Jam Music Group Island label after her band, Black Cards, disbanded, which left her feeling lost and uncertain. During this difficult time in her life, she wrote a very personal song called "Monster Under My Bed." The quote "We stop looking for monsters under our bed when we realize they're inside of us" inspired her to look inward.

Later, she explained that the song was about embracing herself and accepting her anxiety, panic attacks, and struggles. The first time she played the song to industry executives, Rexha received blank stares. Nobody seemed interested until Eminem's label heard it and edited it into "The Monster," featuring Eminem. The song became a hit, topping the charts in 12 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

The song won a GRAMMY as the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2015 and was nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards. By June 2015, it surpassed 3.8 million digital sales in the U.S. alone. Rexha's raw emotions made her song a worldwide success. This song, which initially served as a testimony to the supposed demons inside a person, ultimately became a popular song heard by millions. The fact that she transformed her pain into power and rejection into triumph makes “The Monster” a defining moment in her career. It proves that vulnerability and authenticity can serve as catalysts for transformation.

The Journey to Mental Health Awareness

In April 2019, Bebe Rexha publicly announced that she was diagnosed with bipolar I disorder at age 30. She added that she had been terrified and hadn't wanted to believe there was anything wrong. Her problems began in childhood when she was anxious and fearful, and her moods were unpredictable. She also reported having suicidal thoughts and experiencing urges to jump out of cars. She also suffered premenstrual dysphoric disorder, which her mom called the 'code red.' This brought about severe emotional burdens.

Rexha was the daughter of Albanian immigrants who viewed feelings as taboo. When she felt down, she was often told to get over it or sent out for a walk. Eventually, she could no longer disregard the pain, and she underwent therapy and medication to help her condition. Her decision to publicly disclose her diagnosis was a turning point. It was her way of declaring she would not be a victim of the disorder. Her goal was to lessen the stigma surrounding mental illness and inform others that they are not alone.

In May 2020, she collaborated with Dr. Ken Duckworth of the National Alliance on Mental Illness through Instagram Live to provide tips for dealing with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rexha continues to advocate for mental health awareness on her platform. Her candor has encouraged many people to speak up and look out for others. By finding purpose in pain, she has demonstrated that vulnerability can lead to healing.

Early Signs and Childhood Struggles

Bebe Rexha had faced mental health challenges before she was famous. She also revealed that even as a young girl, she lived with anxiety and constantly feared what might happen. Extreme mood swings during menstrual periods and hypertensive phases of severe depression often accompany these childhood fears. Sometimes, she couldn't go outside and felt overwhelmed. She even suffered periods when she became manic, hyperactive, restless, and lacked control of her emotions.

She talked about spending sprees during her manic phases, followed by a constant state of strange feelings, emotions, and thoughts. These symptoms would later be identified as bipolar I disorder. Therapy and medical treatment became her primary solutions as part of her quest to learn about her mind. She now takes medication, such as Klonopin, and attends therapy to stay stable. In similar cases, mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, and cognitive behavioral therapy may also be used to treat bipolar disorder. Lifestyle modifications, such as regular sleep, stress relief, and social support, are also necessary.

Coming to terms with treatment has made Rexha lead a more balanced life. Her candidness sheds light on what many people face in silence. Through her experience, she has made it easier for others to recognize the early signs and seek help. Her approach has demonstrated that bipolar disorder can be controlled, and sometimes, the greatest bargaining chip is telling the truth.

Songs of Self-Acceptance and Growth

Bebe Rexha's progress in her empowering fight for self-acceptance is evident in her music. Her favorite song on her album Expectations is "Don't Get Any Closer" because it reflects who she truly is. The spine-tingling, guitar-based song reveals her tough exterior and vulnerable, closed-off center. Rexha's vulnerabilities in her songs revolve around her fear of showing her true identity to others, which fuels her emotional vulnerability in songwriting.

Rexha's songs encompass her struggles with her family, unsuccessful relationships, and mental health challenges. Her first album, Expectations, is a mixture of electro-pop, house, and trap-pop and speaks about anxiety, substance use, and internal conflicts. The album peaked at No. 13 on the U.S. charts and was awarded Platinum and Gold certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Rexha consistently maintains her integrity, fully embodying every character she portrays, whether tough or broken, sarcastic or sincere. Her lyrics are intimate yet universal. She is influenced by artists such as Lauryn Hill, No Doubt, and Stevie Wonder, as well as classical music and opera. All her songs reveal different aspects of her persona — imperfect, powerful, and evolving. Through her music, Rexha acts as a therapist, as she prefers the truth to perfection. While her music is entertaining, it's also relational, curative, and empowering.

How Vulnerability Became Her Superpower

Bebe Rexha's career consists of several major milestones, including three studio albums, three extended plays, 34 singles, GRAMMY nominations, and notable collaborations with major artists. Her song "Meant to Be," featuring Florida Georgia Line, spent 50 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's 21st Century Country Singles chart. One of her main principles stems from her experiences: "What I've learned is that you need to be true to who you are. If your story is 100% real and you're not trying to be anything else, it will connect."