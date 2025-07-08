Ariana Grande Opens Up About Health Worries After Fans Discuss Weight Loss

Pop star Ariana Grande used TikTok to address her body changes. She stated that past medications, not better health, caused her previous weight.

Her slim figure at award shows sparked public concern. According to what a source told Radar Online, "It's just the non-stop running on that kind of schedule. It makes it so much harder to take care of yourself — mentally as well as physically."

"The pressures of fame are also so much for her now she is too nauseous to get a proper meal down," the insider revealed. The 32-year-old faced intense strain during the filming of Wicked. Between takes and tasks, she missed meals. Her busy days left little time to eat right.

Past events still affect her health today. After a bomb struck her Manchester show in 2017, killing and injuring some fans, she developed PTSD. She often felt dizzy and short of breath. When ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died in 2018 from an accidental drug overdose, her pain grew worse.

Online chatter about her size spread fast. One Reddit post asking, "What is going on with Ariana Grande?" caught fire, and many comments cited an eating order. One fan didn't hold back, writing, "there is NO healthy way to be as thin as she is," and another agreed, stating, "No need to overcomplicate or obfuscate reality. She has an eating disorder," per Netflix Junkie.

Her recent Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress got lost in talks about her body. Web searches for "Ariana Grande skinny" and "Is Ariana Grande sick?" instead shot up as she walked the red carpet.

At a London media stop for "Wicked," she spoke up, stating that she had "heard every version of what's wrong" with her. The words showed her frustration with the constant talk about her body.

Back in 2023, she also clapped back on TikTok at comments about her body, claiming she was unhealthy when she was heavier. "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my health," she shared.

As of now, the star splits time between stage, screen, and her makeup brand. To stay strong, she keeps up with mental health care.