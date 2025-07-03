Maroon 5 Announces 23-City U.S. Arena Tour Alongside New Album, ‘Love Is Like’

Pop stars Maroon 5 will perform across the United States this fall. Starting October 6 in Phoenix, they'll play 23 arenas while promoting their latest album, Love is Like, set to drop on August 15.

The band has not staged such an ambitious run since 2021. From the desert Southwest to Motor City on November 25, they'll pack iconic spots like New York's Madison Square Garden and TD Garden in Boston.

They announced the Love Is Like Tour on their Instagram, with the caption, "Tickets to our 23-date U.S. LOVE IS LIKE Fall Tour are officially on sale now. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Two tracks featured in the album are out now — "Priceless" with Blackpink's Lisa and "All Night." These fresh songs will mix with past hits in their set lists. According to Daily Voice, "Fans can expect a mix of brand-new tracks and iconic hits like "Animals," "Sugar," "Memories," and "She Will Be Loved."

Before the big tour, you can catch them live at NYC's Rockefeller Plaza. They'll light up the Citi Concert Series on "TODAY" August 1. They'll also rock the stage at the iHeart Las Vegas Music Festival on September 19.

There's also a special July 11 show in Endicott, NY, that stands alone, if you really want to see them this month. It's the band's only East Coast stop until fall's full swing.

October belongs to the Pacific coast fans. You can catch the "Girls Like You" singers rocking with cities like Palm Springs, LA, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City. Then it's heartland time. The shows will go on, popping up in Nebraska, filling Minnesota venues, and blasting through Tennessee, Texas, and Georgia.

By mid-November, the band will move to the Atlantic side, kicking off with Pittsburgh and stopping in Baltimore, New York, Boston, and Cleveland before wrapping up the run in Detroit.

Want to catch them live in any of these cities? You can find all information on the upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Maroon 5's official tour page. You can purchase tickets from ticketing platforms like Vivid Seats. Prices start at $75 there.