Hozier’s Musical Growth: Tracing the Artist’s Journey Across Three Albums

Andrew Hozier-Byrne, known on stage as Hozier, hails from Bray, Ireland, and has captured fans' hearts with his haunting melodies and meaningful lyrics. Drawing inspiration from his Irish heritage, Hozier burst onto the music scene in 2013 with his breakout single, "Take Me To Church." Continue reading to track Hozier's artistic evolution across his three studio albums.

Hozier's Breakout: "Take Me to Church" and Self-Titled Debut

While living near Dublin with his parents, Hozier spent his evenings performing at open mic nights and recording demos in the attic. Hozier had studied music at Trinity College in Dublin but dropped out to pursue a musical career. In 2013, Irish label Rubyworks asked sound engineer, mixer, and producer Rob Kirwan to work on an EP from a new artist.

Commercial Success of "Take Me To Church"

"Take Me To Church" is a soulful, desperate ballad that references religion, love, and sexuality. After its release, the song topped charts around the world. The song used complex time signature changes and is "a ballad that blends together blues, gospel, folk, and soul" (Medium). The musicality of the song was rivaled only by the depth of its message, which laid the groundwork for Hozier's signature style. Hozier received a GRAMMY nomination for the track.

Hozier's Soulful, Self-Titled Debut Album

Hozier released his self-titled debut album, Hozier, in 2013. The Irish folk musician continued to blend genres in hit singles such as "From Eden" and "Work Song." The album received positive reviews. Rolling Stone's Jon Dolan wrote that "Hozier channels Van Morrison's Celtic R&B, Southern soul and Black Keys-style garage blues into intimately roiling songs."

As with "Take Me To Church," the many songs on Hozier's debut album made literary and cultural references. Here are a few examples:

Multiple songs drew parallels to Oscar Wilde, an Irish author, poet, and playwright.

"Jackie and Wilson" paid tribute to blues singer Jackie Wilson with the lyric "we'll name our children Jackie and Wilson, raise 'em on rhythm and blues."

"From Eden" employed Biblical references to the Garden of Eden.

"Foreigner's God" pulled inspiration from Irish author James Joyce's Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man and addressed themes of colonialism in Irish history.

Hozier's Sanguine Sophomore Album, Wasteland, Baby!

In 2019, Hozier released his sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby!. The highly anticipated album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and the single "Nina Cried Power" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative chart. As with Hozier, this album took inspiration from authors and poets, namely T.S. Eliot, W.B. Yeats, and Seamus Heaney.

Artistic Evolution and Thematic Resonance

With powerful ballads and heart-wrenching melodies, Wasteland, Baby! covered social justice issues such as climate change and immigration. Hozier spoke about his goal with this album, saying it was about "finding some silver lining, something to hang onto, and something that provides you with some amount of hope." Literary references from the album included:

"Wasteland, Baby!" as the song and album title draws from T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land.

"Movement" alluded to the Biblical story of Jonah and the whale with the line "like Jonah on the ocean."

"Nina Cried Power" mentioned multiple musicians that inspired Hozier, including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, and Duke Ellington.

"Sunlight" gave a nod to the mythical story of Icarus, who flew too close to the sun and perished.

Collaborations

One creative deviation from Hozier was the collaborative spirit of Wasteland, Baby!. "Nina Cried Power" featured R&B and gospel legend Mavis Staples. In this soulful "thank you note to the spirit and legacy of protest," Hozier and Staples' voices mingled perfectly over a background gospel choir. Booker T. Jones also played the organ on the track.

While there was thematic resonance between Hozier's first two albums, Wasteland, Baby! had a more cohesive sound and less twang than Hozier. Compared to his debut album, which had a homegrown feel, Wasteland, Baby! combined precise production, powerful singing, and poetry.

Unpacking Unreal, Unearth

Hozier's third studio album, Unreal, Unearth, was released on August 18, 2023. Directly inspired by Dante's Inferno, each of the 16 tracks on the album touched on themes and feelings from its source material. Unreal, Unearth debuted at No. 1 on the Irish and U.K. charts and peaked at No. 3 in the U.S.

Literary Inspiration and an Exploration of Life

The biggest inspiration for Unreal, Unearth was Dante's Inferno, which Hozier wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic as he read the book. The album takes you on a journey through each of the "nine circles of Hell" described by Dante. For example, the song "First Time" represents the state of limbo, while "Francesca" touches on lust and draws inspiration from the story of Francesca da Rimini.

Hozier was also inspired by Flann O'Brien's novel, The Third Policeman. Specifically, in "De Selby (Part 1),” Hozier referenced the main character from O'Brien's novel and called back to the character's reflections on self, eternity, and love.

Creative Risks in Unreal, Unearth

Unreal, Unearth was the first time Hozier sang in Irish (Gaeilge), the native language of Ireland. "Butchered Tongue" referenced the British administration's attempts to destroy the Irish language. In "De Selby (Part 1)," Hozier croons in Irish during the song's haunting outro. Hozier's use of the language demonstrated his creative evolution and continued expression of his Irish identity.

Hozier's Evolution, Impact, and Future

Through his three studio albums, Hozier has retained a genre-blending sound while deepening his emotional and cultural explorations. Hozier drew on his personal experiences and established his place in the industry. Wasteland, Baby! explored social and global issues and prompted collaboration. Unreal, Unearth marked a distinctive shift into emotional and cultural themes.