Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Stays on Top of Billboard Hot 100 for Fourth Week, Cardi B’s “Outside” Lands in Top 10

The hit track "Ordinary" by Alex Warren holds the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot 100 for the fourth week straight. It's clear that the song is loved by fans worldwide, having garnered over 19.8 million streams and 64.2 million radio plays since its release.

The track also rules multiple other Billboard charts. It sits at No. 1 on Radio Songs and rules Songs of the Summer for five consecutive weeks.

Warren shared his thoughts about the hit on his Instagram recently. "I wrote ordinary about my wife, my best friend. It's crazy to think that we've been together for almost 7 years. This song is now number 1 everywhere and I can't help but smile to know it's about you," he wrote in his caption as he posted multiple pictures with his wife, Kouvr.

Morgan Wallen's music is another one filling the charts. His collab with Tate McRae on "What I Want" claims No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Just in Case" takes No. 4 and "I'm the Problem" sits in fifth place. His 2025 run with three songs in the chart's top 10 now spans six weeks, pushing past Kendrick Lamar's record.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" stays strong at No. 3. The Kendrick Lamar and SZA hit "Luther" keeps No. 6, as Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" stays put at No. 7. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars hold No. 8 with their smash hit, "Die With a Smile".

At No. 9, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" marks 67 weeks in the top 10. The track's total chart run now stretches to 97 weeks.