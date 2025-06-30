Body Language Expert: Taylor Swift Takes Control in Relationship with NFL Star Kelce

A close look at Swift and Kelce's moves in a Nashville bar reveals who's in charge, according to body language expert Judi James. She watched the pair's public displays up close from a now-viral TikTok video a fan posted of them.

"We have Travis serenading Taylor here, singing straight into her face as they dance like no one is watching in the middle of a busy dancefloor, suggesting the kind of exclusivity ritual you can get when a couple focus so intently on each other that they really do become oblivious to the rest of the world around them," said James upon examining the video, as reported by The Daily Mail.

At the bar, cameras caught them slow dancing to Taylor's hit "Shake It Off." James noticed the singer's touch on Kelce's head, as she stroked his hair like someone would pet a sweet puppy.

The star spoke about how their relationship started when Kelce mentioned her on his show. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to know each other," Swift revealed during her 2023 Person of the Year cover story on TIME magazine.

Swift runs the show in public, James points out. She starts the kisses and sets up their poses. Kelce stays close and holds her hand, but lets her choose when to show affection.

On the field, Kelce's stats dropped in 2024. His performance slipped before the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl. Someone close to the team blamed the attention on him for dating such a big star.

The couple kept things quiet at first. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," Swift said.

It started at her concert — Kelce tried giving her a bracelet with his number. That didn't work out, but his podcast talk caught her attention later.