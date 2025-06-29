This Day in Top 40 History: June 29

Ever-changing and ever-fluid, music makes its way around the world and into Top 40 history, and June 29 has given its share to the music landscape. This day has put hit songs on the charts, bands on the stage, and records on the radio for all to enjoy. June 29 has also contributed cultural events and challenges to Top 40 history to spice things up.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Reaching No. 1 on the charts is a major milestone, and these artists achieved that feat on June 29:

1974: For the first and only time, Gordon Lightfoot topped the Billboard 100 chart with his song "Sundown." His album of the same name reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart a few days earlier.

2003: On the U.K. albums chart, Beyoncé went straight to No. 1 with her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love, which stayed on top for five weeks and hit No. 1 in the U.S., too.

Cultural Milestones

Few bands are known for shifting the culture of music like The Beatles, and on June 29, two of its members made Top 40 history yet again:

1985: At Sotheby's auction house in New York, the 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V limousine once owned by John Lennon sold for $2,229,000. The limo had a custom psychedelic paint job and had been donated to the Cooper Hewitt Museum.

1995: A Pizza Hut TV commercial promoting the fast-food chain's new stuffed crust pizza debuted in the U.S. Joined by the Monkees, this marked Ringo Starr's first-ever appearance in a commercial.

Notable Recordings and Performances

In the 1960s, these June 29 record releases and performances would go down in Top 40 history:

1968: EMI Columbia released Pink Floyd's second studio album in the U.K., Saucerful of Secrets. This was the last album to feature the band's original singer, Syd Barrett, who left the group before the album's release.

1969: Following their performance at the Denver Pop Festival, the Jimi Hendrix Experience lost their original bassist, Noel Redding, who said he left the band over disagreements with Hendrix about recording sessions, expanding the band, and the group's focus.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Many things can change and challenge Top 40 artists, their music, and their fans, and these events from June 29 certainly have:

1978: After being up all night before landing in the Bahamas, Peter Frampton got in a car and, unfortunately, fell asleep at the wheel while driving, resulting in an accident that nearly killed him and significantly affected his musical career.

2022: United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly sentenced Robert Sylvester Kelly, better known as "R. Kelly," to 30 years in federal prison. He was convicted of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, including the exploitation of women and children, sex trafficking, and coercion and enticement.