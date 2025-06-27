Dunkin’ Teams Up With Sabrina Carpenter to Roll Out New Strawberry Drink, Adds to Summer Menu

A fresh strawberry creation debuted in Dunkin' stores this week. The new drink, called Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher, marks the chain's second link with singer Sabrina Carpenter this year.

If you're a rewards member, you can snag a medium size for $3. The mix blends sweet strawberry with smooth oat milk, topped with cold foam. This follows the winter launch of Carpenter's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso.

"DUNKIN THIS IS THE BEST THING YOU EVER RELEASED IM SO HAPPY," a fan posted online, as reported by The Daily Mail. Fans seem to be loving it, as another X user wrote, "Sabrina Carpenter's new refresher at dunkin' is an absolute 10/10!!! absolutely delicious."

The singer's fruity drink is not the only new thing being added to Dunkin's summer menu. Sweet tooths can now pick from three ice cream-inspired frozen coffees. Each drink — Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip, or Butter Pecan — comes crowned with whipped cream, sweet drizzle, and bits of waffle cone.

The menu also sports four fresh food picks. A spicy Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap stuffs eggs, cheese, and zesty aioli with bacon or sausage between warm bread. If you have a sweet tooth, you'll likely enjoy the twisted dough packed with baked apples in the new Braided Apple Pie.

You can also try the new Star Spangled Donut, shaped like stars and filled with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles. The final addition, and one that kids might grab, is the Summer Munchkins Bucket. It holds 50 bite-sized treats served in a reusable beach pail with toys for sand play.

You can find and claim these summer treats at any US Dunkin' shop. The chain serves customers in 46 states through up to 9,500 stores.