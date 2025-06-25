Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Track “Manchild” Ignites Controversy Over Language Choice

The hit song "Manchild" by Sabrina Carpenter peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Yet its success brings sharp criticism. The track, released on June 5, sparked intense debate about word choices.

"Not to kill the vibe, but 'Manchild' has a lyric we seriously need to talk about. Disabled folks deserve better," wrote J.D. Mills in the caption of a now-viral TikTok video.

The problematic lyrics show up in the pre-chorus: "It's all just so familiar, baby, what do you call it? Stupid, or is it slow? Maybe it's useless? But there's a cuter word for it, I know." These words set off fierce online discussions about the impact of music on society.

Many point out how such terms hurt people with disabilities. One social media post cut straight to the point: "as a disability scholar and disabled person i actually 100% agree with this take. the word 'slow' is still used as a replacement for the r-slur sometimes and i really don't like that she used it. she could've used dumb or something else but instead she chose a word that harms ppl."

Another person commented on the TikTok, "As someone with a learning disability and have been called slow all my life it is offensive."

Yet some fans see it differently. An autistic listener weighed in: "Hi! Coming from an autistic, it's not a slur. However, it is a derogatory word, and she definitely could have easily used a different word in the song."

Man's Best Friend, set to drop August 29, will carry this disputed track. The album's cover art depicts Carpenter on her knees while someone yanks her hair — another choice that draws scrutiny.

A viral post blasted both the lyrics and artwork, gaining thousands of likes within hours. What started as concern over a single word has blown up into deeper questions about the responsibilities of pop music.