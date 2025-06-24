Olivia Rodrigo Makes History as Youngest Female Glastonbury Headliner

At just 22, rising star Olivia Rodrigo will headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2025. She joins The 1975 and Neil Young at the top of the bill, standing out as the only woman among the main stage acts at the festival.

With music that draws 46 million monthly listeners on Spotify, she's earned her spot through raw talent and determination. "I want to be a songwriter — I don't want to be the biggest pop star that ever lived," she once said in an interview, as reported in The Sun.

"Drivers License" shot her to stardom in 2021, shattering records with 80 million Spotify plays in its first week. Her first full-length album, Sour, then stuck to Billboard's top 10 for an entire year — a feat unmatched by any new artist this century.

She's already taken home three GRAMMY awards — Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Now she's selling out stadiums, like on the Guts World Tour, which had 102 stops worldwide last year. Netflix cameras rolled as she performed across five continents in the 2024 release of her global run, Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour.

She's put her success to good use by starting Fund 4 Good. The group supports women's health initiatives and has collected $2 million from concert proceeds.

Unlike many young stars, she maintains control over her music rights and business choices, having learned from her idol, Taylor Swift. The "Vampire" singer once declared herself "the biggest Swiftie in the world."

This won't be her first time at the iconic Glastonbury festival. She played at The Other Stage in 2022 but now steps up to the main spotlight as a headliner. The move follows Billie Eilish's groundbreaking 2022 appearance when she became the youngest headliner at the age of 20.

Olivia Rodrigo's musical range shines through recent collaborations. She rocked with No Doubt at Coachella and shared magical moments with David Byrne at Governors Ball. She also performed with Chapell Roan last August.