Dua Lipa Sells Out Two Nights at 90,000-Seat Wembley Stadium on Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa just sold out Wembley Stadium not once, but twice, with each show filling all 90,000 seats. That's a massive milestone for the "New Rules" singer, and she's joined a very exclusive club of women who have headlined there.

At 29, she matched Madonna's age when the Material Girl first played Wembley in 1987 as a stop on her Who's That Girl Tour. "Playing Wembley is a dream come true for Dua and to sell out both nights feels incredible. She's not even at the peak yet and has so much more she wants to achieve," said an insider to The Sun.

It's a world away from her early days, singing to 375 people in a small Hackney club nine years ago. Now, on her 2025 Radical Optimism Tour, she's kicking off the shows with “Training Season," her 2024 hit. The crowd went wild as she sang her chart-toppers, including "New Rules," "One Kiss," "Cold Heart," and "Dance The Night," on June 20 and 21.

Fans didn't mind the wait. Some even camped since Thursday just to be front and center. In the crowd sat her loved ones, as well as her fiancé, actor Callum Turner.

She's now in the same league as very few women have reached this level. Only Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Adele, and Pink have done solo shows at the prestigious stadium. Swift and Rihanna did it at 28. Adele and Lipa hit the mark at 29 — the youngest Brits to pull it off.

Manager Ben Mawson has been by her side since she was 17 years old. When asked if she could be the next Madonna, he responded, saying that he saw her spark early.

“Dua told me she aspired to be Madonna when I met her, when she was 17, and there was something about the way she said it that made me believe her! It was about her personality, her charisma, her competitiveness and her drive that came across. Dua's got it all, so she's got unlimited potential," he said.

Three albums in, she's only getting bigger. Her world tour draws huge crowds each night, and this latest one backs her biggest shows yet. Selling out a massive venue like Wembley for two consecutive nights is proof she's still climbing and hitting milestones.